Castweet Price Reaches $0.0923 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for $0.0923 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Castweet has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Castweet has a total market cap of $165,633.54 and $58,651.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.60 or 0.00676322 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00120846 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000187 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

