Cat Token (CAT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $281,180.00

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Cat Token has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0944 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. Cat Token has a total market cap of $616,271.79 and $281,180.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00358704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.