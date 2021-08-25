Cat Token Trading Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. Cat Token has a market cap of $529,846.96 and $263,062.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.86 or 0.00364188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

