Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

CPCAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of CPCAY opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.23. Cathay Pacific Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

