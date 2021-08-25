CBC.network (CBC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $68,236.00

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, CBC.network has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. CBC.network has a total market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $68,236.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBC.network coin can now be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00053988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00052942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.17 or 0.00786343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101243 BTC.

About CBC.network

CBC.network (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

