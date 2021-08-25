cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) CFO Thomas Ronan Kennedy Buys 7,400 Shares

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) CFO Thomas Ronan Kennedy purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $15,096.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN YCBD traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 4,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,737. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88. cbdMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Get cbdMD alerts:

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 57.40%. On average, analysts predict that cbdMD, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 228,683 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,284,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 844,403 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 608,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 385,667 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in cbdMD by 227.5% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 161,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 112,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in cbdMD by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 28,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 price objective (down previously from $4.10) on shares of cbdMD in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.