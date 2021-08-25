cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) CFO Thomas Ronan Kennedy Buys 7,400 Shares

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) CFO Thomas Ronan Kennedy purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $15,096.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN YCBD traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 4,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,737. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88. cbdMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.72.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 57.40%. On average, analysts predict that cbdMD, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 price objective (down previously from $4.10) on shares of cbdMD in a research note on Friday, June 18th.
About cbdMD
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.
