Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.07.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $125.30. 16,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.99. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

