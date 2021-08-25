CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.66

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 84656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth about $8,420,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

