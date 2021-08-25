CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW by 213.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.38. The company had a trading volume of 540,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,534. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $199.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,752 shares of company stock valued at $19,151,925 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

