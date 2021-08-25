CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Sets New 1-Year High at $199.13

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $199.13 and last traded at $198.98, with a volume of 5493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.95.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,752 shares of company stock valued at $19,151,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth $45,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

