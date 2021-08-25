Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 235.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,183 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Cedar Fair worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,514,000 after buying an additional 341,965 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 12.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,716,000 after purchasing an additional 537,024 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 12.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,936,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,193,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 40.9% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,530,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 407.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,555,000 after purchasing an additional 768,589 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

