CEEK VR Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.68 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $24,793.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00053031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.52 or 0.00784006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101368 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 716,544,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars.

