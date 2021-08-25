CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.31. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CNP opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after buying an additional 95,549 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2,684.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 38,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 43.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 487,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 147,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 34.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

