CHADS VC Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. CHADS VC has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $80.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00052672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.76 or 0.00779494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00097923 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,855,987 coins and its circulating supply is 47,104,785 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.