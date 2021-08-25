Chain Guardians (CGG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.76 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 38.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Chain Guardians has traded up 227.7% against the dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $39.43 million and approximately $19.76 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00053708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.52 or 0.00781734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00100673 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

