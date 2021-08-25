Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Sets New 1-Year High at $431.35

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $431.35 and last traded at $431.35, with a volume of 5070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $427.51.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.53.

The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at $74,544,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

