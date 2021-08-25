ChartEx (CHART) Price Up 254.6% This Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. ChartEx has a total market cap of $917,756.62 and approximately $339,441.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 254.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00128431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.00157496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,062.04 or 1.00298868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $503.37 or 0.01029054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.65 or 0.06582025 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

