Chesapeake Energy (CHK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

8/23/2021 – Chesapeake Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Chesapeake Energy had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $72.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Chesapeake Energy was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

8/5/2021 – Chesapeake Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy Corporation operations are focused on discovering and developing diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore principally in the United States. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

7/9/2021 – Chesapeake Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Chesapeake Energy is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Chesapeake Energy had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co..

CHK stock opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.21. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.344 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. CarVal Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $115,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $10,377,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,463,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $5,424,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

