Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $127.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $132.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

CPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $557,203. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

