Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1,923,057.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,614 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

CVX stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.51. 8,978,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,370,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $190.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.