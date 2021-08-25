Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Chevron (NYSE:CVX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $135.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.07. The company has a market capitalization of $189.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.