Chewy (CHWY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Chewy to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chewy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE CHWY opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,605.00, a P/E/G ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.84.
In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,410.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,356.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,399,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.