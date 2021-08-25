Chewy (CHWY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Chewy to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chewy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CHWY opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,605.00, a P/E/G ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,410.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,356.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,399,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

