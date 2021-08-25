Chimpion (BNANA) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. Chimpion has a market cap of $88.41 million and approximately $779,206.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.79 or 0.00005826 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.77 or 0.00781501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00100112 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.