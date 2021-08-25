Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Gap Down to $13.67

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.67, but opened at $13.11. Chinook Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 7,449 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KDNY shares. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $327,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 208,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $2,497,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 673,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

