Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $20,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,920.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,695.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,936.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total transaction of $2,003,313.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $49,400,157 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,754.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.