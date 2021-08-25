Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) CFO Sells $343,805.00 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $343,805.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dominic Dragisich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96.

NYSE CHH traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,903. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,857,000 after purchasing an additional 577,798 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,810,000 after purchasing an additional 250,059 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 443,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,622,000 after purchasing an additional 200,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

