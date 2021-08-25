Chonk (CHONK) Market Capitalization Tops $2.32 Million

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Chonk has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $66,295.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can now be bought for about $59.59 or 0.00121582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chonk has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00054328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.36 or 0.00784234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00101410 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

