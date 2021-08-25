Christine S. Abernethy Sells 35,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) major shareholder Christine S. Abernethy sold 35,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $1,005,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of PEBK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.21. 12,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,420. The stock has a market cap of $163.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

