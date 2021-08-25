CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 37,236 shares.The stock last traded at $19.55 and had previously closed at $19.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 339.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 86,425 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter worth $740,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter worth $1,447,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 119.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.