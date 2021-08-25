CIBC Increases Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$148.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMO. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.92.

BMO traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$130.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,887. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$126.59. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$75.92 and a 1 year high of C$132.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.39.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

