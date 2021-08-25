CIBC Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP (TSE:DOO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$108.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

DOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on BRP to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a C$122.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$118.90.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOO stock traded up C$1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$107.56. 8,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,762. BRP has a 1 year low of C$61.35 and a 1 year high of C$119.68. The stock has a market cap of C$8.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$101.13.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.