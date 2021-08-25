Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) is Keebeck Alpha LP’s 8th Largest Position

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,987 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Bell accounts for approximately 1.2% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Keebeck Alpha LP owned approximately 0.45% of Cincinnati Bell worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 93,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 70,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Bell by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,430,000 after buying an additional 218,375 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.47. 415,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,333. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.73 million, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.

