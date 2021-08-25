Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 274,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,637,180 shares.The stock last traded at $17.08 and had previously closed at $16.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cinemark by 4.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

