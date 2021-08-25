Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Cut by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,086 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 26,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 232,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 68,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.35. 17,912,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,332,318. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

