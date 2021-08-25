Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) PT Raised to $165.00 at Craig Hallum

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 95.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

CTRN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.26. 773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,156. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.87.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

