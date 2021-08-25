Citigroup Lowers Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $140.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $168.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.94 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,453,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,102,000 after buying an additional 585,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,168,000 after acquiring an additional 387,647 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 53.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

