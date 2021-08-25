Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.56 Million

Analysts forecast that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will post sales of $152.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.11 million. Civeo reported sales of $142.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year sales of $566.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $561.50 million to $570.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $610.00 million, with estimates ranging from $599.90 million to $620.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.55 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Civeo by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 1st quarter worth about $1,027,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Civeo by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors raised its stake in Civeo by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 378,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Civeo stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.92 million, a P/E ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 3.90. Civeo has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

