Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up to $51.21

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.21, but opened at $52.57. Clear Secure shares last traded at $51.93, with a volume of 9,744 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $784,027,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $329,638,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $46,142,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $39,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.