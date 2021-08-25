Clever DeFi Price Tops $0.28 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $272,183.58 and $3,978.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Clever DeFi has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00128431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.00157496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,062.04 or 1.00298868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $503.37 or 0.01029054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.65 or 0.06582025 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 996,942 coins and its circulating supply is 984,750 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

