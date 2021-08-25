Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.24

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clinigen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

