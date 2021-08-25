Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7.10 Per Share

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Clipper Logistics’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CLG traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 821 ($10.73). 552,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £836.02 million and a PE ratio of 43.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 825.89. Clipper Logistics has a 1 year low of GBX 390.50 ($5.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 884 ($11.55).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a report on Wednesday.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

