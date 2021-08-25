Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Gap Down to $4.83

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $4.71. Cloopen Group shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 1,451 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAAS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cloopen Group by 36,742.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 367,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,720,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 2nd quarter worth $7,357,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Cloopen Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

