Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Position Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

NET stock opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.59 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $127.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $6,305,058.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $819,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,051.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 904,459 shares of company stock valued at $94,969,875. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

