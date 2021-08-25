Clover Finance (CLV) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

Clover Finance (CURRENCY:CLV) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00003248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $204.80 million and $82.42 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Clover Finance has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Clover Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00062240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00127069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00095962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00157055 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003541 BTC.

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance (CRYPTO:CLV) uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,777,778 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PoW/PoS coin that seems to be a scam. Clevernodes Much like masternodes, the objective of clevernodes will be to keep CLV off the market by rewarding big investors for “holding”. To run a clevernode you will need to have 25,000 (this number is still being discussed), this 25,000 will need to have been in your wallet for at least 2 weeks, you can think about it as a the clevernode minimum stake age. How will payments work? Payments relative to the past month will be made every 1st of next month. To be eligible for the payment you will need to, in the previous month have staked at least 25,000 CLV for at least 2 weeks. How much will be paid? Clevernode owners will receive the equivalent to triple the normal stake (9 * 3 = 27%/year) over the coins that staked for at least 2 weeks. With clevernodes we hope to increase Clevercoin's value while rewarding the investors that are supporting the project. If you have any suggestions/commentaries please tell us, this is the time to. EXAMPLE: Tom stakes 30,000 CLV for 3 weeks in July 2015. He will receive, in his wallet in August 1st, 675 CLV. “

Clover Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clover Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clover Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.