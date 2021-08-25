Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGEAF. TD Securities raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

CGEAF opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $69.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.05.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

