Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $87.21 on Wednesday. Cognex has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Cognex by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Cognex by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.