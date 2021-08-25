Coin98 Price Hits $5.40 on Major Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 201.5% higher against the dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $999.27 million and approximately $2.20 billion worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for approximately $5.40 or 0.00011016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

