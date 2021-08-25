Collateral Pay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $990,388.00 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $990,388.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00053044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00126769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00158640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,023.23 or 0.99978190 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.99 or 0.01048234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.71 or 0.06584647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,242,906 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

