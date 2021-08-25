Collective Price Down 4% This Week (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Collective has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00002747 BTC on major exchanges. Collective has a total market cap of $344,601.42 and approximately $272,967.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.24 or 0.00777104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00099382 BTC.

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

