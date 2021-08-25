ColossusXT Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $162.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. ColossusXT has a market cap of $3.03 million and $162.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001789 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008056 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000731 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,104,664,026 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

